Wednesday’s best deals include Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for $149, plus markdowns on Chromecasts and Samsung Galaxy S10e. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active beats Black Friday pricing

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm for $149. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is $1 under the Black Friday price drop and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a Wear OS, Galaxy Watch Active brings smartphone notifications, heart rate tracking, and other fitness features to your wrist. On top of that, multi-day battery life keeps you from having to recharge the wearable daily and a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen displays the time as well as alerts and current workout stats. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Get two Google Chromecast streaming media players

Best Buy offers two Chromecast Streaming Media Players for $50. With a regular price tag of $35 each, today’s represents a $20 savings and is a match of our previous Black Friday mention. Google’s Chromecast delivers access to all of your favorite streaming content, including services like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube TV, and HBO NOW. Unlike other streaming media players on the market, Chromecast doesn’t take up too much room. Simply plug it into your TV’s HDMI port and you’re ready to rock.

Samsung Galaxy S10e is just $5 per month

Sprint is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone for just $5 per month on the 18-month Sprint Flex lease. You’ll normally pay over $31 a month at regular pricing, around $23 a month at Best Buy, and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked. At the end of your lease, this device will have cost you $120 if you keep it all 24 months. The S10e is great for those who want the latest features without paying flagship prices. It offers a dual-camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor for a sleek design. The S10e is also water-resistant and packs an all-day battery. In our review, we called it “our favorite S10.”

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Samson Satellite Microphone Review: Record anywhere to iOS or USB [Video]

Focal Hi-Fi Headphones: Exploring the brand’s high-end lineup [Video]

Momentum Smart Thermostat Review: Software updates deliver improved experience [Video]