Friday deals: BlackBerry Key2 from $230, eero Mesh Router $75, more

Friday’s best deals include the BlackBerry Key2 LE Android smartphone from $230, plus markdowns on the latest eero Mesh 802.11ac wireless router, and Samsung’s BAR flash drives. Head below for more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

BlackBerry Key2 LE Smartphone drops to $230

Best Buy is offering the BlackBerry Key2 LE 64 GB Unlocked Android Smartphone from $230. Originally launched at $399, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up a physical keyboard, the Key2 brings back BlackBerry’s classic style with Android’s latest features. You’ll score 4G LTE connectivity, a 4.5-inch display, 64 GB of storage, and a 13 MP camera. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Amazon’s latest eero mesh 802.11ac WiFi router

Amazon is currently offering its latest eero mesh 802.11ac WiFi Router for $75. Down from $99, today’s offer is good for 24% in savings, marks the second-best discount we’ve seen, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Sporting 1,500-square-feet of coverage, this access point is a great way to kickstart a mesh setup. On top of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, Amazon touts this router as being a notable option for those with 550 Mb/s plans from their internet service provider. Eero’s system also sports Alexa integration, TrueMesh technology, and more. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Samsung BAR Flash Drives sport an all-metal design

Amazon is now offering various Samsung BAR Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drives from $8. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout capacity is the 64 GB model at $13, which is down from the usual $17 price tag at Best Buy and other retailers. Most of today’s deal equates a 33% savings. You can browse through all of the available capacities right here. Samsung’s BAR line of flash drives go beyond the usual plastic design with a sleek and modern metal build. Notable features include transfer speeds up to 300 MB/s, a waterproof casing, and a keychain hook for added security on the go.

