BlackBerry Key2 LE goes official w/ $399 price tag, Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM

BlackBerry’s Key2 is an expensive smartphone to fit a niche market, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, it definitely restricts sales. Today at IFA 2018, BlackBerry has announced the Key2 LE which offers a lot of the same perks, but in a less expensive package.

On the surface, the BlackBerry Key2 LE is basically the same hardware as the Key2. The dimensions are nearly the same, and the build materials are pretty much identical as well. It’s also got the same 4.5-inch 1650×1080 display and Android 8.1 Oreo,

Where this device differs is in the specifications. At the core of this device is a Snapdragon 636 chipset, a slight downgrade from the Snapdragon 660 in the standard Key2, as well as 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (64GB tier also available). While that’s certainly a downgrade, it’s nothing that should alter the experience too much.

Rounding things out there’s a 13MP/5MP camera array on the back and a 3,000 mAh battery with USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0. Of course, the physical keyboard is here and just like on the Key2 it’s a matte keyboard with the Speed Key available. A fingerprint sensor is still embedded in the space bar as well.

While the standard BlackBerry Key2 costs $649, the Key2 LE comes in at a much more affordable $399. Undoubtedly that’s going to make this phone much more attractive to a wider collection of customers. Sales open next month in the US, UK, Germany, France, UAE, and Canada (€399 EUR / £349 GBP / $519) with a 64GB option available for $449.

Oh, and the Key2 LE also comes in “Atomic,” “Champagne,” and “Slate.” On a personal note, that red model is just drop-dead gorgeous.

