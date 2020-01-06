Monday’s best deals include the Anker CES 2020 sale, plus markdowns on Lenovo Chromebooks, and fast GaN USB-C wall chargers. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s CES week sale is now live

It’s CES week, and Anker is celebrating with a number of notable deals today. Headlining is the Quick Charge 3.0 39 W Dual USB-A Wall Charger at $18. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $25, with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low price. Notable features here include two USB-A ports, both of which offer Quick Charge 3.0 technology and up to 39 W of output. It’s ideal for powering multiple devices at the same time, whether at home or on-the-go. Plus its streamlined design only takes up one outlet at a time. Check out the entire sale here.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook sports an ultra-portable design

Walmart offers the Lenovo 100e 11.6-inch Chromebook 4 GB/16 GB for $119. Regularly over $150, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen. Designed with students in mind, this Chromebook delivers an 11-inch HD display, up to 10 hours of battery life, and a built-in webcam for video conferencing. Its small footprint ensures that you’ll be able to easily tote around your new Chromebook wherever adventures take you.

Pick up a discounted GaN USB-C Wall Charger

Amazon offers the iClever 61W GaN USB-C Wall Charger for $23. Alongside 61W of power output, this charger offers GaN technology, which can power devices quicker than other alternatives on the market today. One such notable example is a 2019 MacBook Pro, which can be powered up to 100% in just under two hours. Considering that it’s far smaller than Apple’s official 61 W charger, there is a lot to like here.

