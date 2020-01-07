Kids are naturally attracted to smart speakers given their ease of use. Recognizing that, Google over the past several years has built out family-friendly features and is continuing that at CES 2020 with Smart Display sticky notes and a speed dial.

With the Nest Hub Max, you can already leverage video Duo messages with Smart Displays’s central location in the home particularly ideal for sharing. Google is now letting anybody create text notes without the need to sign in or use Voice Match.

For example, as you head out the door in the morning, you can leave a note informing other household members that you already fed your pet. Simply say, “Hey Google, leave a note that says I already fed Max breakfast.”

Smart Display sticky “household notes” appear with a signature yellow background that identifies the author and when it was created. They occupy the first card after tapping on the photo frame background, while a full-screen view allows you to swipe through all house communiques.

Another feature is the ability to create a speed dial card for “household contacts.” Also available for smart speakers, you can manually curate important people.

Once set up, anyone can dial your neighbor Sarah by saying ‘Hey Google, call Sarah’ or by tapping on Sarah’s name on your Smart Display’s household contacts list.

Google is building on family-focused features like Broadcast and Pretty Please with the ability to leave quick messages. Smart Display sticky notes and the speed dial are “rolling out later this year.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: