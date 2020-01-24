Back in 2016, Twitter killed 6-second looping video service Vine. Two years later, co-founder Dom Hofmann teased a return, and last April introduced a closed beta. Byte today is officially launching for Android and iOS.

The 6-second looping video premise is unchanged, with Byte this afternoon calling it “both familiar and new.”

you know the drill: upload from your camera roll or use the byte camera to capture stuff. there are lots of ways to find new personalities and moments. explore what the community is watching and loving, view posts handpicked by our editors, or browse on your own.

Citing a “creativity first” tagline, Byte plans to launch a partner program that will pay creators “very soon.”

byte celebrates creativity and community, and compensating creators is one important way we can support both. stay tuned for more info.

Byte is available now for Android and iOS with a straightforward interface.

