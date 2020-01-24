Friday’s best deals include Google Pixel 3a bundled with a $100 gift card, ASUS Chromebook 14 at $179, and Samsung’s Galaxy A50 smartphone. You’ll find all that and more down below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 3a bundled with $100 gift card

B&H offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB in unlocked condition with a $100 gift card for $349. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399, with today’s deal marking the second-best effective price we’ve tracked all-time. Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. It also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. We loved it in our hands-on review.

ASUS Chromebook 14 at $179

Walmart offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB (C423NA-DH02) for $179. Typically selling for $260 at Amazon, today’s offer matches the all-time low there, saves you 32%, and beats our previous mention by $20. This ASUS Chromebook features 64GB of storage as well as 4GB of RAM. The most notable feature is a built-in USB-C port, which makes the cut alongside dual USB-A inputs and a microSD card slot for expanding the onboard storage. Expect to enjoy 8 hours of battery life per charge as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy A50 Smartphone up to $100 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB US Edition Android Smartphone for $300. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer saves you $50, matches the second-best overall, and comes within $25 of the holiday mention. If you don’t mind activating today, Best Buy will sell you the handset for $250, dropping to the lowest we’ve seen. Samsung’s new Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Like many modern smartphones, its screen suffers from a notch that houses a 25MP camera. There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the display and around back you’ll find a triple-camera array comprised of the main 25MP, 123-degree 8MP, and 5MP depth sensors. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

