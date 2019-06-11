Samsung is officially brining its popular Galaxy A lineup to the United States this year, starting with the Galaxy A50, A20, and A10e. Arriving next week, here’s what you need to know about Samsung’s latest budget portfolio.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The highlight of Samsung’s new offering is the Galaxy A50. This mid-range device retails for $349 and packs quite a bit for that price tag. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which is notched using Samsung’s “Infinity-U” design. That notch houses a 25MP camera, and lower down on that display there’s also a fingerprint sensor hidden underneath.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 also packs an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and support for microSD cards up to 512GB. There’s also a 4,000 mAh battery, NFC, fast charging, and a headphone jack. Android Pie is also available out of the box with One UI on top.

There’s also a triple-camera array on the back of the Galaxy A50. That consists of a primary 25MP f/1.7 sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 lens with a 123-degree field-of-view for wide-angle shots, and a 5MP sensor used for capturing depth.

The Galaxy A50 offers innovative features that help you do more of what you love—a versatile camera that makes taking photos easier than ever, a sleek design that draws users into its immersive display and upgraded essentials, like an all-day, fast charging battery, that keeps up with your busy life.

Samsung Galaxy A20 & A10e

Alongside the Galaxy A50, Samsung also says it will bring the Galaxy A20 and A10e to the United States this Summer. The Galaxy A20 offers up a 6.4-inch display with Samsung’s Infinity-V design, a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging, and 32GB of storage. There’s also a 13MP camera on the back. The Galaxy A10e, meanwhile, uses a smaller 5.83-inch Infinity-V display, has an 8MP rear camera, 3,000 mAh battery, and the same 32GB of storage.

Pricing & Availability

For the Galaxy A50, Samsung will be charging $349 in the United States. The phone will be available starting on June 13th at Verizon and other retailers.

The Galaxy A20 and A10e, on the other hand, will make their way to carriers and retailers “in the coming weeks.” They cost $249 and $179 respectively.

