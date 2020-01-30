Thursday’s best deals include the Galaxy Tab S5e at $350, plus HP’s 14-inch Chromebook for $180, and a notable price drop on the Motorola Moto G8 Plus. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Tab S5e tablet returns to Amazon low

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Android Tablet for $350. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matching the Amazon all-time low.

Centered around a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet features up to 14-hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage alongside additional perks like face unlocking technology. It comes backed by 64GB of internal storage, and if that’s not enough, microSD card support allows for easy expansion. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Android apps run on HP’s affordable 14-inch Chromebook

Amazon is offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB (14-db0050nr) for $180. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked.

This affordable Chromebook sports a design that in many ways mimics the white MacBooks that Apple made many years ago. Since it runs Chrome OS, your laptop is always up to date. Support for the Google Play Store is in tow, allowing you to run Android apps whenever the need strikes. Users can power through a typical workday thanks to an 8.5-hour battery.

Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus sees first price drop

Amazon is currently offering the GSM unlocked Motorola Moto G8 Plus 64GB Android Smartphone for $200 in Cosmic Blue. Having dropped from $280, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low.

As one of the latest additions to the Moto Android smartphone family, the G8 Plus sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and is rounded out by a 48MP camera, ultra-wide lens, and depth sensor. A 40-hour battery makes daily charging a thing of the past and its water-repellent design keeps your handset protected from spills and the like.

