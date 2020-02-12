Wednesday’s best deals include Pixel 4 from $400, Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS drops to $219, and Lenovo’s Android Tablet drops to $150. Head below for all that and more.

Pixel 4 hits a new low at $400, XL now $500

T-Mobile is offering Pixel 4 64GB in your choice of colors for $400. You can grab the larger Pixel 4 XL 64GB for $500. Just be sure to click the pay in full button to switch the price over from the usual monthly rate. Free shipping is available for all. Additional activation fees may apply depending on whether you’re a new customer or not. As a comparison, you’re saving $400 off the regular price and an additional $200 from our Amazon mention recently. With Samsung announcing new devices last night, it’s no surprise that Pixel pricing is shifting.

Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatch is $219

Amazon is offering the Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $219 in multiple styles. Normally $295, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in multiple styles and is the best available, saving you over 25% from the regular price.

This smartwatch works with both iPhone and Android and runs Google’s Wear OS platform, making it a great choice for those who use multiple devices. With a plethora of styles to choose from, you’ll be able to find a watch to match you perfectly. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save 20% on Lenovo’s 10.1-inch Android Tablet

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 10.1-inch 16GB Smart Tab with Smart Dock for $150. That’s $38 off the recent pricing and is in line with some of the best discounts we’ve seen lately.

This Lenovo offering is not only a tablet but also an Alexa device thanks to the inclusion of a speaker dock. Connectivity is forward-thinking thanks to its USB-C port for charging. A total of 16GB of internal storage is in tow and this can be expanded by up to 256GB using a microSD card. Dual front-facing speakers deliver Dolby Atmos audio.

