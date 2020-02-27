The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ improves face recognition for unlocks on the former flagship alongside some other notable improvements.

Samsung is still tweaking and improving the software experience on the Note 10 series, as the latest update is now rolling out to tweak the face recognition and full-screen navigation gestures. There is very little information on the update beyond those two important enhancements, but firmware version N975FXXU2BTB5, N975FOXM2BTB3, and N975FXXU2BTB3 are now rolling out for Note 10 devices in Germany ahead of a wider global rollout over the coming weeks (via Reddit, h/t SamMobile).

After translating the Note 10 changelog, the 260MB update only lists the face unlock recognition improvements and full-screen gesture enhancements as the core changes. There are, naturally, some other bug fixes and system stability improvements, but at this stage, it’s unclear just what else the patch brings.

This update comes shortly after the February 2020 patch rolled out in super-quick fashion for the Note 10 series earlier this month. The proof that Samsung is trying to really up their game in the update stakes is that fact that it was available ahead of the ultra-prompt Pixel series — although it’s worth noting that Samsung will have security patch access well in advance.

With that in mind, it’s also important to note that this patch does not include the March 2020 security patch. Given Samsung’s recent track record, it would be safe to assume that this update will be forthcoming within the next few weeks. We could also see the above update bundled with the March 2020 patch depending on your region and carrier.

If you have the received the update, be sure to let us know where you are down in the comments section below. Alternatively, it may be worthwhile heading to your device Settings > System updates and checking if you can download the patch to your Note 10.

