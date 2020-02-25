Samsung has now confirmed that it is starting the process of mass-producing its own 16GB LPDDR5 RAM chips intended for smartphone usage ahead of wider adoption of 5G tech.

To truly get the most of 5G-connectivity, you need more than just access to the superfast networks. Smartphones need a relatively powerful processor and sizable memory that can keep up with the sheer volume of data and information that will be delivered in ever-increasing speeds thanks to 5G.

That’s why these new Samsung manufactured 16GB LPDDR5 RAM chips will help the next wave of 5G-enabled smartphones. If you were unaware, this 16GB RAM chip is the very same as used in the recently released Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

“Samsung has been committed to bringing memory technologies to the cutting edge in allowing consumers to enjoy amazing experiences through their mobile devices. We are excited to stay true to that commitment with our new, top-of-the-line mobile solution for global device manufacturers,” said Cheol Choi, senior vice president of memory sales & marketing, Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of a new product lineup based on our next-generation process technology later this year, Samsung will be able to fully address future memory demands from global customers.”

Samsung’s 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package consists of eight 12-gigabit (Gb) chips and four 8Gb chips. This will give many “premium” smartphones twice the amount of DRAM found in many higher-end laptops and even many entry-level gaming PCs.

The new RAM boasts a data transfer rate of 5.5 MB/s, this is one of the core advantages over of over the LPDDR4X RAM that you’ll find in most premium and mid-range phones on the market today. Samsung has also claimed a 20% increase in power efficiency with the new chips.

We are expecting to see these new RAM chips in even more premium and flagship smartphones over the coming months as production ramps up.

