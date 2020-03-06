How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S20

Want to capture a screenshot on Samsung’s Galaxy S20? It’s a pretty easy process as it is on any smartphone, but if you’re switching from another device or perhaps the S20 is even your first smartphone, it’s not something that’s very obvious. So, here’s how to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Taking a screenshot using the Galaxy S20’s buttons

Usually, taking a screenshot on an Android smartphone is as simple as long-pressing the volume down button and power buttons at the same time, but that’s not the case by default on the Galaxy S20.

Since the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung has decided to consolidate the functions of its side buttons, specifically merging Bixby into the new “side key.” Now, when long-pressing volume and power buttons, you instead trigger the power menu with the default behavior.

So, how do you take a screenshot on the Galaxy S20? Simply press the volume down button and side key at the same time quickly. A quick tap of both buttons at the same time will trigger the device to take a screenshot of whatever’s currently on your display.

Once you’ve taken a screenshot, an action bar will appear at the bottom of the display with shortcuts for editing the screenshot, tagging it, or sharing it through messaging, social media, and other apps on your device. This bar even contains an option for capturing an extended screenshot!

Alternatively, you can ask Bixby to take a screenshot for you! While Samsung’s voice assistant generally isn’t loved by users, it is exceptionally good at controlling device functions and settings. One of those is to take a screenshot. If you’ve not changed any settings relating to Bixby, simply long-press the side key and when Bixby starts listening, ask it to take a screenshot.

