Today’s best deals include a new Anker Gold Box at Amazon, plus JBL Link View is $95, and notable price drops on Bose speakers. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s 1-day Anker sale

Today only, Anker via Amazon is offering up to 40% off essential charging accessories and more. Headlining is the Anker 60W Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger for $34 when the on-page coupon is clipped.

Notable features here include two USB-C ports capable of pushing up to 60W of power. GaN tech allows this wall charger to be smaller than previous-generation models, and the foldable plug also helps deliver a more compact design. Ideal for powering up the latest iPhones, Android devices, and iPads. Check out the entire sale here for more.

JBL Link View is $95

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link View Smart Display for $95. As a comparison, it originally sold for $300 before trending around $200 in recent months. This is a match of the best we’ve seen to date.

The JBL Link View speaker includes a built-in 8-inch display with Google Assistant and Chromecast. In our hands-on review, we called it the “best smart display you can buy.” You’ll be able to quickly call up and control all of your favorite smart home accessories here, as well.

Save big on Bose

The official Bose eBay storefront is offering a selection of its Bluetooth headphones and wireless speakers on sale from $66 in manufacturer refurbished condition. Our top pick is the SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker at $66, which is down from its $100 original list price. For comparison, it goes for around $79 in new condition on Amazon and in the latest new-condition Bose eBay sale right now and this is among the best discount that we’ve tracked all-time.

Offering “unmatched bass for its size,” this speaker is perfect for trips to the beach, park, and more. This is especially thanks to its waterproof rating of IPX7, ensuring that this speaker will withstand the test of time, both indoors and out. Check out our coverage for additional deals.

