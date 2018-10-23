Misfit Vapor 2 goes official w/ NFC, built-in GPS, rotating button, smaller sizes, $249

Misfit’s first entry into the Wear OS ecosystem was kind of a mess. Originally designed for a different OS, the Misfit Vapor went through several delays and adjustments before finally launching. Now, the Misfit Vapor 2 has arrived, and it packs some welcome upgrades.

The new Misfit Vapor 2 delivers a similar design to the original, but with several great upgrades. On the outside casing, there’s a new rotating power button for easier navigation as well as an improved charger, AMOLED display, and stainless steel casing.

This year, though, the Vapor comes in two sizes – 46mm and 41mm. The smaller offering doesn’t compromise on specs, but should be a great option for those with slimmer wrists. Misfit has also brought back the swimproof design, several band options, as well as black, silver, and rose gold colorways. The 41mm model has a 1.19-inch OLED display and is 11.2mm thick while the 46mm has a 1.39-inch OLED display and is 11mm thick.

As for the specs under the hood, the biggest improvement this time around is the inclusion of NFC. This was, unfortunately, missing from the original, but the Misfit Vapor 2 offers it for contactless payments through Google Pay. There’s also built-in GPS on this year’s model as well.

Of course, Wear OS is built-in, with Google’s recent redesign in tow. There are also 4GB of storage on board, and RAM is the same 512mb. Misfit also highlights a new “upgraded and redesigned” optical heart rate sensor.

Unfortunately, Misfit Vapor 2 doesn’t deliver the latest Qualcomm processor. Rather, the new watch offers up the same old Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset. Thus, it still offers about a day of battery life on a single charge. Misfit has yet to comment on the specific battery sizes.

As for pricing, the Misfit Vapor 2 lands at $249 for either model. Pre-orders are open now at Misfit’s own website as well as some retail outlets such as Best Buy.

