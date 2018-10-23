Misfit Vapor 2 goes official w/ NFC, built-in GPS, rotating button, smaller sizes, $249

Misfit’s first entry into the Wear OS ecosystem was kind of a mess. Originally designed for a different OS, the Misfit Vapor went through several delays and adjustments before finally launching. Now, the Misfit Vapor 2 has arrived, and it packs some welcome upgrades.
The new Misfit Vapor 2 delivers a similar design to the original, but with several great upgrades. On the outside casing, there’s a new rotating power button for easier navigation as well as an improved charger, AMOLED display, and stainless steel casing.
This year, though, the Vapor comes in two sizes – 46mm and 41mm. The smaller offering doesn’t compromise on specs, but should be a great option for those with slimmer wrists. Misfit has also brought back the swimproof design, several band options, as well as black, silver, and rose gold colorways. The 41mm model has a 1.19-inch OLED display and is 11.2mm thick while the 46mm has a 1.39-inch OLED display and is 11mm thick.
As for the specs under the hood, the biggest improvement this time around is the inclusion of NFC. This was, unfortunately, missing from the original, but the Misfit Vapor 2 offers it for contactless payments through Google Pay. There’s also built-in GPS on this year’s model as well.
Of course, Wear OS is built-in, with Google’s recent redesign in tow. There are also 4GB of storage on board, and RAM is the same 512mb. Misfit also highlights a new “upgraded and redesigned” optical heart rate sensor.
Unfortunately, Misfit Vapor 2 doesn’t deliver the latest Qualcomm processor. Rather, the new watch offers up the same old Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset. Thus, it still offers about a day of battery life on a single charge. Misfit has yet to comment on the specific battery sizes.
As for pricing, the Misfit Vapor 2 lands at $249 for either model. Pre-orders are open now at Misfit’s own website as well as some retail outlets such as Best Buy.
Misfit Announces New Vapor 2, Powered by Wear OS by Google
RICHARDSON, Texas – Oct. 23, 2018 – Misfit, the original activity tracker to bring fashion to the forefront of the fitness industry, is excited to announce the launch of Misfit Vapor 2, a design-forward touchscreen smartwatch for iOS and Android users that puts everything they need right on their wrist. Following the success of Vapor, the new Misfit Vapor 2 offers users an elevated smartwatch experience with everything they loved from the first watch, and combines new features such as standalone GPS, varying size options and NFC support*.
LATEST TECHNOLOGY
Misfit Vapor 2 launches on the heels of and is powered by Wear OS by Google. Wear OS by Google provides Misfit users with an unrivaled, world-class software experience with a variety of features, including the Google Assistant, hundreds of apps on the Google Play, notification alerts, and Google Fit, in a completely customizable experience for both iOS and Android users. Like its predecessor, Misfit Vapor 2 features a built-in music player, 4GB of storage, an upgraded and redesigned optical heart rate sensor, swim-proof design and all-day battery life.
“At Misfit, we want to make your life easier and accessible no matter what you are doing and do it in a fun, fashionable way,” said Hacker Plotkin, VP of Brand for Misfit. “Misfit Vapor 2 is the watch for everyone, and customers have the unique ability to customize this watch to meet their every need. Our strap bar, alone, offers an array of colors and materials and takes the customer from gym to grocery store to a night out. This watch gives iOS andAndroid phone users who care about aesthetic and the way technology fits into their everyday lives, the perfect fashion-meets-function option.”
FASHION AND FUNCTION
Misfit Vapor 2 offers users the technology of a smartwatch with the look of a fashionable wrist accessory. The most exciting upgrade evolution is the choice between 41mm and 46mm case options, based on preference. The sleek, compact design is complemented by various strap options, with eight different colorways at launch. Users can also customize the watch face with endless style options –change the color, background image, and even the font.
All these possibilities, combined within a unique watch that speaks to individual needs, provides users a world class fitness experience at their fingertips.
ON-THE-GO EXPERIENCE
Users never have to worry about leaving their phone at home again –Misfit Vapor 2 has everything they need right on their wrist. With the new Misfit Vapor 2, users can track distance traveled using standalone GPS, calories burned, and steps taken using Wear OS by Google and other downloadable third-party apps. Furthermore, users can view and track resting and active heart rate with a new and improved built-in heart sensor.
Misfit Vapor 2 also gives users the freedom to choosefrom various music apps on the go, just pair Bluetooth headphones for a full wireless experience. Newly integrated NFC enabled payments* give users the ability to make secure payments right from their watch.
*Only available in select countries.
NOT JUST A WATCH
Wear OS by Google brings the Google Assistant to users’ wrists, allowing them to get things done and find answers even when at their busiest. Users can ask about the weather, remind themselves to call mom when they get home, or turn off the lights –the benefits are endless.
The new Misfit Vapor 2 is also equipped with hundreds of apps at launch. Whether they prefer iPhone or Android, the smartwatch provides instant access to favorite apps like Uber, Google Fit, Google Maps™, Google Play™ Music, Strava, and many more.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
- Stunning, round AMOLED display, accentuating a vibrant color palette in 328 pixels per inch
- Touchscreen display allows users to seamlessly browse Misfit Vapor 2’s menu of watch faces and view notifications, without obscuring content on the display
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
- Durable 41mm and 46mm satin-finished stainless-steel case
- Standard USB port charging that connects to a magnetic charging cradle
- Compatible with phones running iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)
Misfit Vapor 2will be available soon starting at $249.99. For more information please visit www.misfit.com.