Oppo Find X2 Pro added to YouTube Signature Device list

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has become the first device from the Chinese firm to be added to the YouTube Signature Device list.

For those that might need a quick refresher, the YouTube Signature Device list essentially “certifies” Android smartphones that deliver a “best-in-class” experience on the online streaming platform.

There are some criteria that a device has to meet before it can be officially “certified.” These criteria include being able to support high frame rate video, 360-degree videos, and HDR, among others.

That’s not all though, as OEM devices must also be compatible with the VP9 profile 2 for video decoding. This is great as it means your device will consume up to 30% less bandwidth without affecting overall video playback quality. Signature devices must also support YouTube’s own DRM for premium video content served via YouTube Premium.

Oppo confirmed the inclusion over on their official ColorOS Twitter account, with the non-Pro model a notable absentee. That said, with a pretty fantastic QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is now part of the YouTube Signature Device crew alongside the Pixel 4 series, OnePlus 7T, Huawei P30 series, Galaxy S10 series, and way more on top.

Since its inception in 2018, the YouTube Signature Device list has grown to over 45 devices from the biggest Android OEMs out there — which now includes the first Oppo device. With the handset set to go on sale around the globe, it’s great to know that you’ll be able to enjoy YouTube at the highest fidelity on your Oppo Find X2 Pro.

