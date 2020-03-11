Most YouTube watchers aren’t aware that the video player has a built-in looping capability and instead turn to third-party tools. To better emphasize the loop capability, Google has tweaked YouTube’s right-click menu on the web.

A right-click (or trackpad double-tap) on the YouTube video player has always opened a translucent menu with seven options. Google has now tweaked this list by making it slightly larger and adding icons at the front of each item, as well as reordering them based on importance.

First on the list — instead of fourth down — is now “Loop” to have a video continuously restart, regardless of the Up next autoplay queue. A checkmark confirms the action, while other actions occur in the background.

YouTube next lists all the copy options: video URL, video URL at current time, embed code, and debug info. Rounding out the right-click menu is Troubleshoot playback issue and Stats for nerds.

The icons do a great deal to make the list more browsable, and help people that encounter it after an accidental press notice the looping capability.

This tweak to YouTube’s right-click menu and looping is widely rolled out on the web.

