Wednesday’s top deals include the Samsung Chromebook 4 at $230, Google Nest Hub bundles, and Bose 700 Wireless Headphones. Head below for all that and more in that latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $50 on Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4 for $270. Also available for the same price directly from Samsung. Usually selling for $320, today’s offer saves you $50 and is the third-best price we’ve tracked to date.

Packed into this Chromebook, you’ll find 4GB worth of RAM and 64GB of internal storage as well as a 15.6-inch display alongside a robust “military-grade” build. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5-hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant features, and more. In terms of ports, look for USB-C as well as dual USB 3.0 inputs. Upgrade to the 6GB/64GB model for $300, down from $350.

Google Nest Hub + Sirius bundle

Sirius XM is currently offerings 6-months of service plus a Google Nest Hub for $69 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $30 for the service as a new subscriber and $129 on the Nest Hub.

Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.” Sirius XM delivers over 140 channels, including sports, Howard Stern, and more. You’ll be able to enjoy content both in your car and at home with this subscription.

Rare discount on Bose 700

Nordstrom offers the Bose Noise Canceling 700 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $300. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $399 price tag and $50 less than the Amazon all-time low. It’s among the best price we’ve tracked all-time. As the successors to the wildly popular QC35 SIIs, these headphones have rarely been discounted. Notable features include noise cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge.

