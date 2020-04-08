There have been countless leaks of the OnePlus 8 series to date, but pricing has been the one thing eluding us. That is, until today when a European retailer published pricing information for both models well ahead of schedule.

Spotted by WinFuture, European retailer Alsa.sk has posted (and since removed) what appeared to be legitimate listings for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. While it is technically possible these listings are placeholders, the presence of official SKU IDs that have been previously published add a bit of fuel to the fire.

We already know the specs for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, but today’s leak gives us our first hint at the pricing and, well, it’s considerably higher.

OnePlus has increased prices year over year since its inception, but this year is certainly the biggest jump to date. The standard OnePlus 8, according to this retailer, will carry a price tag of €719. That’s just €20 higher than the OnePlus 7 Pro is listed on this same site, but a jump of nearly €200 from the OnePlus 7 it technically succeeds.

The story is similar for the OnePlus 8 Pro’s price tag. Apparently, the device will start at €919, over €200 more expensive than the OnePlus 7 Pro’s cost. Here’s the breakdown by model:

OnePlus 8 w/ 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: €719/729

OnePlus 8 w/ 12GB RAM, 256GB storage: €819/829

OnePlus 8 Pro w/ 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: €919/929

OnePlus 8 Pro w/ 12GB RAM, 256GB storage: €1,009/1019

By comparison, the OnePlus 7T cost €579/589 and the OnePlus 7T Pro was €759/769. That means we’re looking at jumps in price well over €100, nearing €200 if we look back to the non-“T” release.

Why the big price jumps? New features like wireless charging and the 8 Pro’s rumored IP rating probably made an impact, but the cost of adding 5G connectivity and the Snapdragon 865 chipset are the biggest reason we’ve seen price increases on all flagship Android phones this year.

It’s important to take those prices with a grain of salt as with all early leaks, but with OnePlus previously only promising that the 8 Pro would be “under $1,000,” these prices, unfortunately, don’t come as a surprise.

