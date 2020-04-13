Google opens Assistant to more developers of TVs, remotes, and set-top boxes

- Apr. 13th 2020 9:28 am PT

0

As the variety of devices in the Internet of Things expands, so too do the kinds of devices the Google Assistant supports. Over the weekend, the Google Assistant publicly gained support and documentation for three new gadget categories — TVs, media remotes, and set-top boxes.

The Google Assistant is, of course, no newcomer to the Smart TV space, with support built into many Android TV devices as well as Google Chromecasts. Beyond that, the Google Assistant can already connect to devices like Logitech Harmony remote systems and even competing Smart TV boxes like Roku.

Instead, what we’re talking about today is the ability to develop Google Assistant controls for these devices by using Google’s public development tools. Late Friday evening, Google updated their developer documentation to include information about the three kinds of devices.

As you would expect, Google Assistant will work with TVs, remotes, and set-top boxes nearly identically, offering standard media options like volume control, play/pause, and skip, as well as the ability to swap between Smart TV apps. Where TVs set themselves apart is in their ability to let the Assistant to switch between display modes like Game and Cinema.

With any luck, opening these device categories to developers should allow for more competition in the space, as companies will not have to work directly with Google in order to get Assistant to talk to their device, at least not at the start.

More on Google Assistant:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review