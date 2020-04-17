The latest WhatsApp beta update hints that the Facebook-owned firm is set to increase the limits for audio and video group calling to allow more participants.

According to digging by the WhatsApp experts, WABetaInfo, the latest v2.2.128 build drops major hints that we’ll see increased limits for video and audio calling in a future build. This comes at a perfect time for the 2 billion monthly users of the messaging platform, as the COVID-19 has seen many nations essentially lockdown and come to a standstill in a bid to curb the spread of the illness.

With more people using WhatsApp to take and make group calls with friends and family, having an increased limit will be a massive bonus addition to the already solid app experience. The current limit for group calling on WhatsApp is four concurrent participants.

This increased limit will only be available if all callers are using the update according to the code strings, meaning that you’ll have to ensure all participants keep their app updated regularly. Unfortunately, WABetaInfo was unable to specify the new limit, but any increase at this stage is definitely welcome.

Not only are we expecting group calling limits to be increased, but WhatsApp is also working on a new call header within the app. This is already rolling out with the v2.20.129 update for Android but has already been available since the v2.20.50.23 on iOS. The header notifies you that your calls are end-to-end encrypted during your calls.

More on WhatsApp:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: