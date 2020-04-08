The latest WhatsApp for Android beta has hinted at a revamp of the search option within the cross-platform messaging app.

According to code digging by WABetaInfo, the 2.20.117 update of WhatsApp includes major hints that we’ll see an Advanced Search Mode that will let you search for specific file types including documents, videos, images, and audio files.

The Advanced Search feature has already rolled out for those on the iOS beta program but it’s unclear when the enhanced search options might come to the Android version. With it being under development it’s nice to see that it will be coming at some point in the future.

For those wondering how it might work, when you search for a particular file type, you’ll be able see your unique colour-coded search filter within the search bar. Corresponding results will appear beneath in the results panel.

As you’ll notice from the screenshots, you can search for common filetypes such as photos, audio, GIFs, videos, documents, and even web links. Being able to search for specific filetypes will undoubtedly make it easier to find all the things shared within group chats and individual message threads.

