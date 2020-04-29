Get two Nest Hubs for $90 in today’s best deals, plus Anker accessories from $8, more

Wednesday’s best deals include two Google Nest Hubs for $90, plus fresh drops on Anker accessories, and Garmin’s smartwatches. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hubs

QVC offers a two-pack of Google Nest Hubs from $90. That works out to a $200 value, beating our typical $55-$60 mentions for a single unit. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date, topping our previous deal slightly. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services.

Save on Anker accessories and more

Anker is back with a new sale today headlined by its eufy 2-camera security system at $250. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve tracked on this bundle in the last eight months. eufyCam E offers a budget-friendly approach to home security systems. Features include 365-day battery life with a 100% wire-free design. Thanks to an IP65-rated casing, it’s safe for weather of just about any kind. Best of all? Eufy includes a microSD card for storage, so you won’t have to pay an extra annual or monthly fee to backup your camera’s happenings. Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more deals.

Garmin smartwatches discounted

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin vívoactive 4S Smartwatch for $270 in several styles. Typically selling for $350, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, beats our previous mention by $25, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Garmin’s vívoactive 4S touts the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities like heart rate monitoring, alongside some more unique stats like Pulse Ox, stress, sleep, and even hydration levels. Its smartwatch capabilities deliver notifications from your iOS or Android device, and battery life clocks in at seven days per charge.

