Google Maps has a bunch of useful tools within, and one of the more underrated features is real-time location sharing. Now, Google has given a fresh coat of paint to the feature on Android through a server-side update.

Spotted by Android Police, a server-side update on Google Maps for Android has delivered a cleaner look to the location sharing feature. This new look is a bit more modern and better aligns with the rest of Maps’ material design. It adds a floating action button for a “New Share” and, below that, lists who you are sharing your location with. Before this change, all of that information was shown at the top of the screen.

The share menu has also been updated. There’s a better look for the header text and the options panel. It defaults to sharing your location “for 1 hour,” but tapping that button reveals two options including “+” and “-” buttons for adjusting the time. That part also shows the “until you turn this off” option. Google also shows a shortcut regarding privacy so users can see what information is being shared.

This change appears to be widely rolled out on Google Maps for Android with the latest app versions. It’s a server-side change, so as long as your app is up to date on Google Play, you should be good to go.

