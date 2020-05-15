The latest firmware update for the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max is widely rolling out and it brings a number of interface and usability changes. This 1.46 update makes tweaks to settings and better highlights on-device Nest Hub capabilities, while there’s a descriptive light on/off icon.

Version 1.46 (from 1.44) is rolling out now to Google Home and Nest devices. Assistant Smart Displays are seeing the bulk of changes.

Settings

Swiping up on the bottom edge of a Nest Hub opens a black toolbar with controls for adjusting brightness, volume, and do not disturb, as well as shortcuts for new alarms and settings. On 1.46, there is a new way to send feedback from the bar that asks “Sure, what needs to be improved.”

Meanwhile, the “System settings” page has been slightly reorganized, with the “Photo frame” line now noting what background/clock is set.

On the smaller Nest Hub, tapping opens a promo page that details the new “Hey Google, change photo frame” command, which was introduced sometime in April. Google on this screen previously directed users to the Home companion client on their phones. Strangely, the Nest Hub Max will directly launch the Photo frame settings.

Photo frame backgrounds

Instead of having to use the Google Home app, you can directly change display settings on Nest Hubs. At the top of this new screen are the Google Photos, Art gallery, and Fullscreen clock categories. You can open each one to browse a carousel of selections.

Just like in the mobile app, you also have “More settings” underneath to control Banner notifications, Weather, Time, Personal photo data, and Portrait Google Photos, Personal photo curation, and Slideshow speed. Each is accompanied by on/off buttons and preference description.

Another change involves (see header image) “Moving digits clock – light” use bright green numbers instead of dark text.

Lighting controls

A nifty 1.46 usability change is found in the “View rooms” page accessible by swiping down to access Home View and tapping the top-right button. Icons for lights now reflect whether the fixture is on (filled in and yellow) or off (white outline).

Oddly, these descriptive icons are not utilized on the fullscreen list of fixtures available from the “Lights” shortcut.

This Nest Hub 1.46 update should be widely rolling out today, even for devices not enrolled in the beta preview program. Smart Display updates occur automatically in the background, and you can go to Settings > About device to check what version is running.

