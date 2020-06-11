Thursday’s best deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $300 off, Fossil Sport Smartwatch $99, more

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G at $300 off highlights today’s best deals. Plus, find Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch at $99 alongside deals on Sony true wireless earbuds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G now $300 off

Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone for $1,100. Regularly $1,400, like it fetches at B&H and Best Buy, today’s deal is $300 in savings and the lowest price we can find.

This is a 5G handset with 128GB of storage ready for the latest standards with some serious camera technology on-board. That includes single take AI, 3D depth sensing, and 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300 feet away “that look like they were taken from 3 feet away.” Plus, an “Ultra Bright Night Mode” captures pro-quality photos and video with no flash on low light situations. Other features include a 6.9-inch Infinity-O display and compatibility with major US carriers including AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile, plus select prepaid carriers. Be sure to swing by our Galaxy S20 buyer’s guide.

Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch at $99

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Sport Smartwatch for $99. Typically fetching upwards of $275, we’ve recently seen it selling in the $160 range. Today’s offer also matches our previous mention and is one of the lowest we’ve seen since the beginning of the year.

This 43mm smartwatch features heart rate tracking and GPS monitoring, all packed into a swim-proof design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and view text messages as well as other notifications on its touchscreen display. We called it “the best Wear OS device for most people” in our hands-on review. More details below.

Sony true wireless earbuds from $98

Amazon is currently offering Sony’s new WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sport Earbuds for $168 in multiple color options. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a $32 discount and marks the very first discount we’ve seen.

Having just been released in May, Sony’s latest pair of earbuds come equipped with 9 hours of playback, which is supplemented to 18 with the companion charging case. An IP55 rating ensures these are suited to accompany on runs, fending off splashes, sweat, and dust during workouts. There’s also built-in passive noise cancellation alongside one-button access to Alexa and Assistant. Find a discount on Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 earbuds and more from $98 here.

