OnePlus opens closed beta program for OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus has three tiers of software releases — closed beta, open beta, and final release. Today, a couple of months after debuting the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the company is opening up signups for the closed beta program on those latest releases.

Unlike the Open Beta for OxygenOS, OnePlus’ Closed Beta program is only open to a handful of users and is locked in secrecy. To join in, you’ll need to sign a non-disclosure agreement as, often in these builds, new features are tested long before they’re available to the public. OnePlus explains:

The Closed Beta Group is the closest group to OnePlus staff. This group is made up of an elite crew of OnePlus community members. This group needs absolute secrecy, as testers will often get builds and features weeks or even months before they are released to the public. Given this, you are required to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with OnePlus to be part of this program.

With the OnePlus 8 Closed Beta program, OnePlus is opening the program to more users than it ever has before. 250 users will be admitted to the program, but only if they meet a couple of requirements. Firstly, they’ll need to own an unlocked OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, not the T-Mobile or Verizon releases of the former device. Further, OnePlus wants users who are active in its community forums as those accepted will need to give “constant” feedback to the company.

Want to apply? OnePlus has a form open now.

