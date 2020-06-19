Friday deals: Google Pixel Slate hits all-time low, $50 off new Samsung Chromebooks, more

Friday’s best deals include Google Pixel Slate i7 at $679, Samsung Chromebooks, and Garmin smartwatches. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Pixel Slate i7 runs Chrome OS

Adorama is currently offering the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core i7/16GB/256GB for $679 shipped. Having originally fetched $1,599, earlier this year Google rolled out a permanent price cut to $899. Today’s offer saves you 25%, beats the Amazon low by $90, and is the best we’ve tracked to date.

Centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen Molecule display, Pixel Slate sports 256GB of on-board storage alongside 16GB of RAM. Everything is powered by an i7 processor for higher-end performance than your average Chromebook. In terms of other notable features, you’re looking at up to 10-hours of battery life, USB-C, and dual front-facing speakers.

Save $50 on Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+

Best Buy is currently offering the 15-inch Samsung Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/128GB for $329. Typically fetching $380, like you’ll find directly from Samsung, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low.

Samsung packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage into its Chromebook 4+ alongside a metal housing. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5-hours of battery life per charge, as well as Google Assistant features and more. Then in terms of ports, there’s two USB-C as well as a USB 3.0 slot.

Garmin vívoactive 3 Music Smartwatch at $198

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch for $198. Typically you’ll find it selling for $250 at Best Buy as well as Garmin direct, with today’s offer saving you 20% and beating our previous mention by $2. This is also the best we’ve tracked to date. Garmin’s vívoactive 3 touts the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities, like heart rate monitoring and more. Living up to the Music namesake, this model can also store up to 500 songs for rocking out while on the trail. And since this is a smartwatch, you’ll also enjoy notifications from your iOS or Android device. Battery life clocks in at up to 7-days per charge.

