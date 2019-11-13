The Motorola Razr is likely the most iconic flip phone ever released. In 2011, Motorola and Verizon tried to revive the brand with a series of thin — for their time — Android phones. The Lenovo-owned company is now bringing back the Razr as an Android Foldable.

The 2019 Razr offers much more compelling hardware that harkens to its namesake. When closed, it keeps the original look of the flip phone, albeit wider. In clamshell mode, there is an outer 2.7-inch 800 x 600 “Quick View” screen that notes networking and battery status up top, followed by the time, date and weather. It’s primarily intended for managing and responding notifications, but there are shortcuts at the bottom for key tasks like music and messaging. The Google Assistant is also available.

Opening will automatically move Quick View content into the main screen, like other Android Foldables. The Motorola Razr has a very tall 6.2-inch 2142 x 876 “Flex View” OLED that’s on the narrow side at 21:9. There is a notch that houses the 5MP front-facing camera and speaker grill.

Underneath the outer display is a 16-megapixel camera with what Motorola touts as offering “Night Vision.” The great twist gesture is still available for quickly launching the viewfinder. Physical controls on the right edge include a volume rocker and texturized power button.

One way the new Razr harkens to the original clamshell is the bottom bump that houses the fingerprint sensor and USB-C port. Elsewhere, the splash-proof phone has a gripped back and dimple for the ‘M’ batwing logo. Under-the-hood, it’s powered by an octa-core Snapdragon Qualcomm 710 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone surprisingly still runs Android 9 Pie and features a 2510 mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging.

This Motorola Razr Android Foldable will be available for pre-order on December 26th for $1,500. It hits Verizon stores on January 9th.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: