Back at CES, the first Project Athena Chrome OS devices debuted promising three tentpole advancements: responsiveness on the go, instant resume, and worry-free battery life. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 today is the latest device to feature that certification and other premium specifications.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 starts with a 13.5-inch touchscreen at 2256 x 1504 resolution with 3:2 aspect ratio. This allows for 18% more vertical space, and similar to Google’s Pixelbook. The IPS panel has minimal bezels above and to the sides, but a standard-sized bottom edge. That display, along with the touchpad, can be configured with an antimicrobial Gorilla Glass display to reduce the “growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms” especially given the 2-in-1 usage orientations.

Design-wise, Acer touts an “all-new streamlined aluminum chassis” that meets military-grade durability standards while measuring 0.66 inches (16.8mm) thick and weighing 3 pounds. That reinforced design and shock-absorbing bumper protect against drops from up to 48 inches while the Chromebook Spin 713 can withstand up to 132 pounds of downward force.

The keyboard is backlit, while there are also “dual integrated stereo speakers” and microphones. The right edge houses a power button with LED battery indicator, volume rocker, USB-C, and HDMI, while the other side is home to another USB-C port, USB-A, headphone jack, and microSD card slot.

Inside, there is a 10th Gen Intel Core processor that supports up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Co-engineering with Intel as part of Project Athena results in 10 hours of usage with a fast-charging battery. Meanwhile, Chrome OS devices have always met the responsiveness and instant requirements. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 712 (CP713-2W) will be available this month in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa from €699, while North American availability starts at $629.99 in July.

Acer will also offer a Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 as part of the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade program for businesses. This will be available in August from $1,099.

Meanwhile, the company also announced the Chromebook Spin 311 for consumers. It features a Mediatek MT8183 processor with up to 15 hours of battery life. At 2.2 pounds, there is an 11.6-inch touchscreen with wide field-of-view camera and improved keyboard with concave keys. It will cost $259.99 and be available starting next month.

