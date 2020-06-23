Tuesday deals: Google Mesh Wifi Systems from $80, Lenovo Smart Display $100, more in today’s best deals

Tuesday’s top deals include Google Wifi systems at $175, plus a Lenovo Smart Display at $100, and Skagen smartwatches are on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google 802.11ac Wifi Mesh System hits $175

Today only, Woot offers the Google Wifi System 802.11ac Mesh Router 3-pack for $175 in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from its original $299 going rate, today’s offer is $4 under our previous refurbished mention and marks one of the best we’ve seen. A single Google Wifi Router is also $80 right now, down from $99.

This mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,500-square feet and offers a maximum of 1.2Gb/s speeds. Google’s companion app lets you schedule Wi-Fi pausing for your kids, filter content, and more. Plus, each of the routers also features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display at $100

Lenovo is currently offering its 10-inch Assistant-enabled Smart Display for $100. Typically fetching $150, like you’ll find at B&H, it’s currently marked down to $130 at Best Buy. Today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date and lowest in several months.

Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to an up to 10-inch screen. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for smart lighting control or watching videos. Plus, you’ll be able to pull up smart camera feeds and more. In our hands-on review, we found it to excel as a kitchen countertop companion. Hit the jump for more details.

Skagen Falster 3 Smartwatch hits $199

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 3 Smartwatch for $199. That’s $60+ off the typical rate there and is the second-best Amazon offer we have tracked. This Google Wear OS-equipped smartwatch features built-in GPS, a swim-proof design, and has Assistant inside. Once strapped onto your wrist, this wearable will deliver notifications and allow you to run all sorts of third-party apps. It also happens to be compatible with all of Skagen’s 22mm bands, allowing you to find a look that’s tailored to your unique style.Scope out our review to learn why we called it ”one of the best Wear OS designs.”

