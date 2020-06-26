Friday deals: Fossil smartwatches 50% off, Garmin fitness trackers on sale, more

You can save on Fossil smartwatches, Garmin’s fitness trackers, and Yale smart locks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Fossil smartwatches see notable discounts

For a limited time only, Fossil’s Surprise Savings Event offers up to 50% off sale styles and rates from just $30. For men, the Gen 4 Smartwatch Sloan HR Watch is on sale for $129 and originally was priced at $275. This watch is great for tracking your steps, workouts, social media notifications, and it can even set alarms. You can choose from an array of color options, and you can easily change out the straps for a new look. Plus, you can dress it up or down seamlessly.

Garmin’s fitness trackers are on sale

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin fēnix 5S Plus GPS Smartwatch for $500. Typically fetching $750, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Armed with up to seven days of battery life, the fēnix 5S comes packed with a full suite of fitness tracking capabilities. Not only can it track runs with GPS, but it also includes heart-rate monitoring and more. A sapphire scratch-resistant display rounds out the notable inclusions alongside Topo maps, built-in navigation sensors, and storage for up to 500 songs.

Yale Assure Smart Home Lock

B&H is currently offering the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $199. Saving you $100 from its regular price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. Yale’s Assure Lock SL sports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility thanks to the bundled bridge, yielding support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. On top of being able to use your smartphone or summon those voice assistants, a built-in touchscreen offers yet another way to ditch your keys.

