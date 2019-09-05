IFA marches on this week, and Motorola is joining in on the fun by unveiling their latest mid-range Android phone. The Motorola One Zoom packs four rear-facing cameras, including a 10x zoom telephoto shooter, for just $450.

For the last few months, the Google Pixel 3a has been the king of mid-range phones, particularly in the camera department, by taking flagship-level photos. However, Motorola is seeking to challenge that title with the announcement of the Motorola One Zoom. In its domino-shaped camera bump, the company has packed a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto cam, a 16 MP ultrawide lens, and a dedicated 5 MP depth camera for portrait effect.

Looking past the camera array, the Motorola One Zoom actually has a great deal in common with the Moto Z4, offering a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The similarities run even deeper under the hood, with the One Zoom featuring the same Snapdragon 675 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage capacity.

Clearly, Motorola is betting it all on the camera features of this phone to make an impression. In particular, the telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, to which the Motorola One Zoom owes its name, is a rare find on a mid-range phone. Combine that with “Night Vision” software for taking low-light photos, and you can see that Motorola’s built a solid competitor to the Google Pixel 3a.

The Motorola One Zoom is available now directly from Motorola in three colors — Electric Gray, Cosmic Purple, and Brushed Bronze — and will work with any GSM-compatible carrier.