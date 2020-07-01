When Google Podcasts launched in 2018, the company also announced a creator program to train and “help promote inclusive storytelling in podcasting.” Google is now funding another year and opening it up to existing podcasts that want to “take their productions to the next level.”

Google last year partnered with PRX to lead and manage a training program that saw 12 new shows from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Kenya, Lebanon, Spain, and the United States.

Now in its third year, the Google Podcasts creator program is guided by a mission of providing a global audio community with open resources, empowering underrepresented voices, and showcasing new work.

For 2020, the Podcasts creator program is open to those with existing shows that “want to advance their skills and take their productions to the next level.” The training will be virtual and span 12 weeks. Provided resources include:

Regular feedback on all aspects of their production, including editorial and technical input;

Training on topics such as storytelling, sound design, and reaching audiences through marketing and engagement;

Equipment and software to help meet independent production needs amid the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic; and,

Up to $12,000 in funding for use as they see fit for their productions.

Applications open today and will be accepted until Sunday, August 2. Requirements for the Google Podcasts creator program include:

Have proficiency in English

Are willing to pause production during the program

Have published at least five episodes of their podcast since January 2019

Represent a range of geographies, backgrounds, views, voices and styles

Are interested in making their podcast sustainable through revenue and audience growth

This summer, Google and PDX are also hosting public webinars and live virtual events for those interested in learning. It follows a Podcasting 101 series available in 15 languages.

