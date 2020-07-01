Last month, Google dropped the price of Stadia Premiere Edition to $99.99. All Pixelbook, Pixelbook Go, and Pixel Slate owners in the US can now get a $20 discount on that hardware bundle from the Google Store.

The Google Store today says the Stadia Premiere discount is only “open to USA residents who purchase a new Pixelbook, Pixelbook Go, or Pixel Slate on or before July 31, 2020.” However, we’ve been able to get promo codes using two Pixelbooks that are several years old.

This deal is classified as a Chromebook Perk and can be redeemed by going to that page on an eligible device. After verifying, you’ll be provided with a code that can be redeemed during the Google Store checkout process.

Down to $79, you’re mostly just paying for a Clearly White Stadia Controller ($69), and getting a super discounted Chromecast Ultra ($69) in the process. As of yesterday, the gamepad’s wireless capability works on Android phones after already supporting the web and Chromecast Ultra.

Last month’s price reduction from $129 was due to Google dropping the three-month Stadia Pro trial after offering one month free to all users.

This discount on Stadia Premiere for Pixelbook owners is valid until July 31 or while supplies last:

To accept this offer, activate your new Pixelbook, Pixelbook Go, or Pixel Slate and select the offer from the Google Chromebooks Offers Site at www.google.com/chromebook/perks to receive a promo code to receive a promo code. To redeem your promotional code, click on the link that will be provided on the Google Chromebooks Offers Site which will take you to a pre-populated shopping cart on store.google.com. Checkout to receive a $20 discount against the purchase of a Stadia Premiere Bundle on Google Store (US only). The discount will be applied at checkout.

