Yesterday, Google announced that it would be increasing the price of YouTube TV from $50/month to $65/month. The increase didn’t sit well with most users, and now Sling TV is taking advantage by offering subscribers a “1-Year Price Guarantee.”

Announced in a blog post, Sling says that both new and existing subscribers of its live TV services will see their price stay the same for at least a year from now. Specifically, this window is between August 1st, 2020 and August 1st, 2021. During that time, your price for Sling TV won’t change even if any new content is added.

That’s why today SLING TV launched a 1-Year Price Guarantee for all new and existing customers. For customers who sign up for SLING TV or who have an existing account by August, 1, 2020 SLING TV will automatically guarantee their current price on any SLING TV service through August 1, 2021 (that’s just $30 per month for SLING Orange or SLING Blue). Our 1-Year Price Guarantee doubles down on our commitment to doing the right thing for Americans during these unprecedented times. SLING TV has been and continues to be dedicated to providing consumers access to the live TV they love for the best value, making SLING TV The Smart Choice.

Sling points out in its blog post that “many Americans are taking a hard look at their budgets” during the pandemic, making unexpected price jumps “difficult.” That’s certainly understandable, and it’s just one more reason why YouTube TV’s $15 price hike feels so painful for many subscribers.

Sling TV offers many of the perks of YouTube TV, but with an a la carte offering. There are multiple packages starting at $30, with add-ons such as DVR for an extra fee.

