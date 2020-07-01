Earlier this month, Google already announced that Crayta will be free on Pro. The world-building title is part of July 2020’s four Stadia Pro games.

Update 7/1: The July 2020 games — Crayta, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, SteamWorld Dig, and West of Loathing — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers. Like in past months, the Pro titles went live at midnight PT.

Last month saw six new Stadia Pro games, though Elder Scrolls Online arrived later in June. For July, we’re down to four titles as part of the monthly $9.99 subscription, starting with Crayta.

This game lets you create, collaborate, share, and play other multiplayer games. It notably launches with the State Share Beta where you can create a link to let other players launch and play your world. For free users, it will be available to purchase outright.

If you like the idea of making your own games, Crayta makes it easy. Use intuitive tools to bring your dreams to life, then share with other members of the Stadia community and let them play. With State Share Beta, you can simply create a link within Crayta and share it with other players, sending them instantly into your game to collaborate and play. Crayta helps game makers of all skill levels develop games and also allows players to collaborate in building games together.

Next is 2D platformer Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom:

Explore a truly gorgeous animated 2D world. Absorb the powers of creatures and become a monster to solve puzzles, find secrets, and overcome challenges in this startlingly fresh take on classic platformers.

Joining Quest, Dig 2, and Heist is the original SteamWorld Dig ($9.99):

SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences. Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need. Dig your way through the old earth, gaining riches while uncovering the ancient threat that lurks below…

laugh-out-loud funny RPG” West of Loathing: Rounding out the list in July is “

Set against the backdrop of a bizarre Wild West populated with undead monsters and giant cattle, West of Loathing’s combination of wry humor and role-playing mechanics makes it an addictive addition to the Stadia Pro library.

Unlike last month, three games — Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) — left on June 30. The count currently stands at 19 titles with the July additions:

Destiny 2: The Collection, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, GRID, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Heist, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, The Turing Test, GYLT, Little Nightmares, Get Packed, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, The Elder Scrolls Online, Crayta, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, SteamWorld Dig, and West of Loathing

The Elder Scrolls Online is leaving on 6:59 a.m. PT on July 16.

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Stadia Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro July 2020 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

