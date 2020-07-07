The Poco M2 Pro has now been officially unveiled in India, with the Xiaomi spin-off packing in some impressive specifications for a bargain-basement price tag.

Let’s start with the framework of this India-only handset, though. At 6.67 inches, it is by no means small and comes with an FHD+ LCD display with a central punch-hole notch. Unfortunately, no high refresh-rate display will come with the Poco M2 Pro. Instead, it’s a 60Hz refresh rate only.

Expect the Snapdragon 720G chipset, 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB or internal storage. Although there is a microSD card slot for expanding that memory capacity, should you wish. The biggest inclusion is that of the whopping 5,000mAh battery. The Poco M2 Pro also includes 33W fast charging, which should help boost top-ups quite substantially.

At the rear you’ll find a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the punch-hole notch will play host to a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Some of you may take a glance at the Poco M2 Pro and recognize the design. Well, it shares a lot of similarities with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. This handset is effectively a tweaked version of that device.

The Poco M2 Pro is available in three colors: blue, green, black. It will start at just Rs. 13,999 (~$185) for the 4GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/64GB version will cost Rs. 14,999 (~$200), the top tier 6GB/128GB model will cost Rs. 16,999 (~$225). The Poco M2 Pro will be exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale from July 14.

