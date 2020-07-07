Even without the dedicated streaming service, YouTube is a top destination for people discovering and listening to music. Google’s video site today is introducing new Analytics for Artists within YouTube Studio.

The goal of the new YouTube Analytics for Artists is to give creators the “most comprehensive and complete view of their audience, global reach, and performance” across the platform.

A “Total Reach” metric incorporates views from videos uploaded to the “Official artist channel,” as well as those created by “fans, tastemakers, and collaborators that contain most of the artist’s recordings” — or “Other channels.” Both views can be viewed separately or as a combined stat.

Additionally, “Song Detail” will show all content — fan-created lyric videos, covers, dance videos — on YouTube that includes a particular track. This is meant to highlight how a particular work “inspires fan creation.”

This content created by users benefits artists of all sizes and is largely incremental to views of their official content on YouTube. On average, the top 1,000 artists on YouTube get over 20% of their chart eligible views from videos created by users.

Other standard performance data includes impressions, clicks, demographics, retention, and other engagement stats. All these data points now update in real-time, with online and mobile apps available. The “Dashboard” view uses cards to highlight achievements like being in the top 100 or having a song added to a popular playlist.

This new data dashboard is available for creators with Official Artist Channels. YouTube plans to introduce new Analytics for Artists features moving forward.

