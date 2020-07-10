Following the latest beta on Wednesday, there is only one more Android 11 release before the public launch later this quarter. Google today released a survey asking testers to chime in on Android 11 Beta 2.

As we did for Beta 1, we’d like your feedback on the latest version of Android 11 on your Pixel device. This anonymous survey should take only a few minutes to complete. This helps us identify improvements or regressions between releases and prioritize key issue areas.

This follows last month’s survey on the initial beta and starts by having users confirm their device and build number. The anonymous survey polls you about “Android Feature/Area Satisfaction” in 10 areas, including Stability, Performance, Messaging, and App Experience.

It then asks whether you’d “recommend [Beta 2] to your friends and family” in its current state. There’s also a question about how “this beta build compare to the previous Android 11 beta build.” The four options are “Better,” “Same,” “Worse,” and “I didn’t try the previous beta build.”

We’d like to understand if you’re noticing improvements or regressions between beta releases.

That leads Google to ask about the “top issue area you experienced” and whether it would make you leave the Android Beta Program. Lastly, there’s an open field to “provide additional feedback on your experience.”

The final part of this survey is an open text field to leave any other comments about Android 11 Beta 2.

More about Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: