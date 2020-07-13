Google Wifi bundles highlight today’s best deals from $70, Anker smart cameras, more

Today’s best deals include Google Wifi bundles from $70, plus Anker’s latest security cameras are on sale, and you can grab some smart LED light bulbs, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Wifi delivers mesh coverage from $70

Today only, Woot offers a 3-pack of Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Routers for $175 in certified refurbished condition. This is a match of our previous refurbished mention, as well. You can also score a single node at $70 in today’s sale. If you’re finally ready to take your network to the next level, consider going with a mesh system like Google Wifi. With three nodes, you’ll be able to blanket up 4,500 sq. feet of your home or office.

Anker’s new eufy cameras see first discount

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its new eufy cameras, which are being discounted for the first time. The new eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam is down to $34. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and a new all-time low. You can pick up the Pan & Tilt 2K model for $42, which is down from the typical $50 going rate.

The latest cameras from Anker offer HomeKit and Assistant support, making them arguably the most affordable options to bring Siri to your security camera setup. You can count on 2K feeds for both models, while the pan and tilt variety brings motion tracking to the mix.

Stock up on Sylvania smart + LED bulbs

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers an array of Sylvania Smart and LED Light Bulbs multipacks starting at $12. That’s 20% off these newly listed items from long time respected light bulb manufacturer Sylvania. Some standouts in both smart and regular LED lighting which will pay for themselves in less than a year of use over incandescent.

