Galaxy Note 9 is $499 in today’s best deals, new Anker sale from $10, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at $499, plus Anker has a huge sale at Amazon, and Bose ANC 700 headphones are discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB flagship

Amazon offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, or Lavender Purple for $499. (Step up to 512GB storage for $649). That’s half the Aug 2018 launch price and the best we’ve seen on this flagship with Advanced S-Pen, 6.4 inches (160 mm) 1440p Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It was last on Gold Box in March for $600 where we *noted* that its 4000 mAh battery, 12-megapixel 4K camera, and 6GB of RAM were still flagship caliber. This may make a very enticing alternative for those looking at mid-tier phones with lackluster features and smaller screens.

Anker launches biggest sale of 2020

Anker is rolling out a huge Amazon sale today headlined by its new Thunderbolt 3 products. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new PowerExpand Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $250 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked all-time. Anker entered the competitive Thunderbolt 3 dock space recently with a 13-port design that delivers an ample amount of front-facing I/O, including SD card slots, USB-C PD up to 85W, and more. We loved it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Bose ANC 700 Wireless Headphones

Amazon offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 in Arctic White for $299. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low in this colorway. As the successors to the wildly-popular QC35 SII’s, these headphones are just as popular as their predecessors. Notable features include noise-cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Deathadder V2 Mini Review: Classic design in a smaller shell [Video]

The Sero Hands-on: Samsung’s rotating AirPlay-enabled 4K QLED display [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth-X Review: This $60 two-axis gimbal is a great deal [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: