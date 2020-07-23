Thursday deals: Samsung Galaxy S10e at $499, Nest Thermostat E bundle $189, more

Samsung Galaxy S10e drops to $499 in Thursday’s best deals, plus discounts on Nest Thermostat E bundles at $189, and Amazon’s latest Anker sale from $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S10e hits $499

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10e Factory Unlocked 256GB Android Smartphone for $499. That’s more than $200 off the $700 going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low.

The Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with “all-day battery” as well as new additions like Single Take AI and Pro Video. Other features include capacitive fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, and a 10MP selfie camera along with a 12MP super speed dual pixel and 16MP ultra wide sensors on the back. Hit up our hands-on review for the S10e.

Nest Thermostat E bundle for $189

Rakuten is currently offering the Google Nest Thermostat E bundled with a Nest Mini Speaker and two smart plugs for $189. Down from the $238 price tag you’d pay for all of the bundled smart home gear, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $8 of the combined 2020 lows on everything, and marks the best we’ve seen in months.

Standout features on Nest Thermostat E fall to its sleek design complete with a frosted glass display. Alongside integrating with the rest of your Google Assistant-powered setup, you’re looking at added energy savings that is said to reduce heating bills by 12%. Throw in the Nest Mini, and you’ll be able issue voice commands to the thermostat and two smart plugs.

Anker’s latest sale has deals from $12

Today Anker is kicking off another batch of discounted chargers and smartphone accessories via Amazon with prices starting at $12. Our top pick falls to its PowerWave+ Qi Charging Pad at $20. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for one of the best to date.

This 2-in-1 charging solution simplifies your nightstand with the ability to refuel both an iPhone and Apple Watch. Its integrated Qi charger can dish out both 10W and 7.5W speeds, and by bringing your own Apple Watch cable, there’s a dedicated dock for enjoying nightstand mode and more. Learn more in our launch coverage

