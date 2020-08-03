Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup on sale from $500 in today’s best deals, Nest Wifi, more

Samsung Galaxy S10/e/+ smartphones are on sale today, along with Nest Wifi bundles, and there’s also a fresh Anker sale from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10/+/e lineup is on sale

Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB Android Smartphone in new open-box condition for $500. Regularly $699 at retailers like Amazon, today’s deal matches our previous Gold Box mention and is in-line with some of the best discounts we’ve seen in 2020.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10e delivers a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 16 and 12MP cameras, Snapdragon Octa-Core CPU, and at least 128GB of storage. You’ll also have access to Samsung’s new PowerShare Wireless Charging features, which lets you pair up devices and share power directly from your device. We called it “the best Galaxy S10” in our hands-on review.

Coat your home in mesh coverage

Target offers the Google Nest Wifi 802.11ac Router plus Access Point bundle for $199. As a comparison, you’d regularly pay $269 here with today’s deal matching our previous mention. The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a 2-node system that covers up to 3,800-square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities.

Anker deals from $10

Anker is rolling into the week with a new sale at Amazon focused on some of its latest USB-C chargers, smart home accessories, and more. Our top pick is the 60W PowerPort Atom PD 2 USB-C Charger at $30. Regularly up to $45, today’s deal equates a new all-time low and is the best we can find by 25%. This model offers two USB-C ports rated for 60W power-ups, plus a foldable design that makes it a great companion while traveling. You’ll be able to power-up two of the latest devices from Apple, Google, and others with this model, making it a great option for 2020.

