Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is $600, Nest Wifi bundles, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at $600, Nest bundles, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 brings Android to a 10.5-inch screen

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $600. Down from its $730 going rate, which you’ll still find at B&H, today’s offer amounts to $130 in savings and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 packs a 10.5-inch AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor and support for the bundled S-Pen. DeX compatibility means this tablet is just as ideal for using as a full-blown PC at a desk as it is for kicking back and watching your favorite TV shows.

Nest Wifi bundle deals continue

Amazon offers the Nest Wifi Router 802.11ac 2-pack for $239. That’s a $60 savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a two-node system that covers up to 3,800 square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities.

Score 3 Assistant-enabled smart plugs for $21

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug for $21. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $1.50 of the low. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug works with the rest of the brand’s Kasa accessories and sports Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. Plus, the miniature design means that this plug won’t hog two wall outlets.

