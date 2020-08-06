You can now play Borderlands 3 for free w/ Stadia Pro during ‘Free Play Days’ [Updated]

- Aug. 6th 2020 12:12 pm PT

This weekend, Stadia Pro members can play Borderlands 3 for free as part of Stadia’s first-ever “Free Play Days” event.

Many gaming services offer free weekends to let you try a game before you buy it, but of course, a big issue with those free weekends is how long it can take to download and install a new game. Meanwhile, Google Stadia offers an instant buy and play experience with no downloads or installation whatsoever.

As announced on the Stadia Community blog, Google is putting Stadia’s advantage to good use by running its first ever free weekend under the “Free Play Days” banner. Starting this Thursday, August 6, through Sunday, August 9, anyone who is a member of Stadia Pro can play Borderlands 3 for free.

Update 8/6: As of noon today, through this Sunday, Borderlands 3 is now available for all Pro members to play for free. To get started, just head over to the Stadia store, and at the top you should see a banner inviting you to play Borderlands 3. Click it to open the game’s store page, and you’ll see a new Pro button inviting you to “Play for free.”

If you’ve never played a Borderlands game, it’s a fantastic looter shooter that is best enjoyed with a group of friends. Since every Stadia Pro member will have access to Borderlands 3, you should have no issue picking out a few friends to hop on and play along.

Looking ahead, this is no doubt just the first of many Free Play Days events to come in Stadia’s future. What game would you like to see Google Stadia offer a free weekend for? Let us know down in the comments.

