With the launch of the Pixel 4a this morning, the Google Store put a handful of items on sale. In addition to clearing out accessory inventory, you can get a Claw for $5 with the purchase of a Stadia Controller, while there’s an okay deal on the Pixelbook Go.

All Pixelbook Go models, save for the entry-level unit, are discounted today:

Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage: $849 -> $799

i5, 16GB, 128GB: $999 -> $899

i7, 16GB, 256GB: $1.399 -> $1,249

You can save $10 when buying the $69 Stadia Controller and $14.99 Claw accessory. At $73.99, you’re only paying $5 for the phone holder that aids mobile gameplay. The Stadia Controller is available in Clearly White, Just Black, and Wasabi, while the Claw deal runs until August 31st.

Lastly, Google is discounting all its past fabric cases by 50% to $20: Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL. Lastly, there are deals on cases from Power Support.

There are also a number of offers from the Daily Specials series for Nest smart home devices, though today offered a departure by highlighting the Pixel 4a.

