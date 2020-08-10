Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook hits all-time low in today’s best deals, Anker Back to School sale, more

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook is $200 off in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with a fresh Anker sale, and a discount on various Motorola Android Smartphones. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook returns to all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $799 in both colors. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Having been released earlier in the spring, Samsung’s newest Chromebook packs a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display into a lightweight design with a backlit keyboard. On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM. A 2-in-1 form-factor lets you take full advantage of the bundled S-Pen, which can be stowed away on the side.

Anker Back to School sale now live

Anker’s annual back to school sale is now live at Amazon. Headlining is the new PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock at $150. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $200, today’s deal is a $50 savings from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. It’s also a new all-time low.

As one half of Anker’s new Thunderbolt 3 offerings, this model delivers a more compact design with seven I/O options, including USB-A and C ports, card readers, and more. It’s a great companion for the latest MacBooks from Apple if you’re looking to add a notable number of ports to the mix.

Motorola One Zoom is $320

Motorola is currently offering its unlocked One Zoom 128GB Android Smartphone for $320. Typically fetching $450, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 6.4-inch display, Motorola’s One Zoom has a familiar water-drop cutout for the selfie camera alongside a fingerprint sensor built right into the display. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, which is supplemented by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a domino-shaped camera bump that packs a 48MP primary sensor, alongside an 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultrawide, and 5MP depth lenses.

