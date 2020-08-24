Samsung Galaxy S10 devices from $600 in today’s best deals, plus Home Mini speakers, more

Monday’s top deals include Samsung Galaxy S10 phones from $600, Google Assistant 2-packs, and a fresh batch of Anker price drops. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $150 on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $700. Having dropped from $850, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ is a great device for those who don’t need the latest and greatest handsets but don’t want to skimp out on some of the more flagship-caliber features. Highlights here include a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, PowerShare wireless Qi charging, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. A triple rear-facing camera array rounds out the notable features. More on this page from $600.

Expand your Assistant setup

Walmart is currently offering a 2-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $40. Typically fetching $29 each, today’s offer amounts to over 30% in savings, matches the second-best we’ve seen in months, and comes within $5 of our previous Prime member-only discount. Home Mini delivers a fabric-wrapped smart speaker powered by Assistant for expanding the rest of your Google smart home, or kicking things off without picking up the latest Nest Mini. Alongside being able to respond to voice commands and the like, you’ll also benefit from multi-room audio and more.

New Anker deals start at $14

A new selection of Anker deals has arrived at Amazon this morning, headlined by the PowerPort Atom III Slim 65W Wall Charger at $40. Today’s deal is a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. The Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim delivers 65W of power and three USB-A ports, along with a single USB-C output. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds on legacy devices and up to 45W of power for the latest products packing USB-C connectivity. That makes it a solid option for iPhones, iPads, and some MacBooks.

