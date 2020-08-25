The latest version of Google’s browser is rolling out a whole slew of changes from faster page loading to collapsible Tab Groups. Chrome 85 for Android also sees a revamped share menu, while desktops add QR code sharing.

There are several ways to share links in Chrome for Android. The overflow menu houses a “Share” option, while a dedicated button is starting to appear next to the Omnibox.

Those two methods slide up a new bottom sheet. You can copy the link, send to your devices (signed into Chrome), and print/save as PDF from the first row. These three actions have always been available in the Android share menu, but are now elevated. The last line shows seven apps, while scrolling to “More” opens the standard sheet for everything else.

The Android browser is gaining a feature where the address bar will let users switch to a matching open page as they type. “Switch to tab” first launched on desktops, and helps reduce duplicate pages.

Meanwhile, the address bar on desktops will soon show a new 2×2 grid icon with corners when tapped. This opens a pop-up menu and generates a QR code that you can scan on your phone for quick tab switching, or “Download” to your device for broader sharing. To distinguish the QR code, Google placed the offline dino at the center.

There’s a text field with the current URL that you can type in to update the QR code without having to first visit the page. This share method is rolling out now on Chrome 85 for desktops, and joins the “Send to your device” method.

